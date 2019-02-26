'Espresso bar' in Northampton neighbourhood bordering the Racecourse opens its doors after months of work

A Northampton neighbourhood bordering a popular park has become home to its own 'Soho-inspired' coffee shop as of this week.

After months of renovations, The Old Grocery Espresso Bar has finally opened its doors in Colwyn Road, The Mounts, opposite the street's entrance to the Racecourse.

Manager Angelina Pretty, barrista Katie Haji-Miller and owner Liam Cahill behind their new counter.

The café was a shared flat until six months ago and has opened on what is otherwise a residential street with no other businesses or shops on the lane.

But owner and landlord Liam Cahill says he was inspired to open the venue after a trip to London and chose the Northampton neighbourhood as the place to be.

He told the Chronicle & Echo: "I actually bought the property 20 years ago when I was buying up flats for students. It was derelict when I got it.

"But I went to this coffee shop in London called Soho Grind. I was inspired, it was just different. I thought, 'Northampton needs something like this'.

"So six months ago I came to the property here and wrecked it. On purpose of course. I didn't have a big business plan, I just built it from the heart."

Liam, a heating engineer by trade, has spent six months renovating the house on Colwyn road into a coffee shop and commissioned a local artist for the painted sign outside.

Nearby charity bakery The Good Loaf also deliver pastries for the shop and the team sources The Old Grocery's coffee from Bella Barista in Wellingborough.

Doors opened at The Old Grocery on Monday (February 25) for a soft opening and will be brought up to full service as the team find their feet.

Liam said: "I think there are a lot of professional people in the area and when I was growing up this was my thoroughfare through to the park.

"If I can break even and do something for the community it will be a success."