Residents are furious after a notorious fly-tipping hotspot in Northampton has once again become a 'horrifying' eyesore.

The unadopted road leading to Sixfields Reservoir is home to one of the worst fly-tipping spots in the town.

For years fly-tippers have been dumping their rubbish about halfway down the road next to the rear entrance to Duston Mill Lane car park.

The fly-tipping mess near Sixfields Reservoir

West Northamptonshire Council put up wooden boards and slapped 'we're watching you' posters at the site last year, but that has done little to deter the criminals. The boards are now broken and the posters disregarded.

The Upton community took to Facebook hoping the council can solve the environmental issue this time around, which has now become infested with rats.

One resident called on Upton councillor Nick Struges-Alex for answers.

They wrote: "Councillor Sturges-Alex, what is the council planning to do about the fly-tipping problem here? I bike to the gym this way every morning and it's getting worse every day.

The fly-tipping mess at Sixfields Reservoir

"This is not only an eyesore, but a real environmental problem and will encourage further antisocial behaviour."

Councilor Nick Sturges-Alex replied saying he was horrified to see the mess return to its old state.

The councillor said: "This site has been a particular concern with regards to fly-tipping for some time, and I was instrumental in getting this cleaned up in April, so I was horrified to see those efforts undone; it’s worse now that it was then.

"The land is in private ownership, which limits the range of what can be done, and I’m afraid there isn’t a quick fix.

"Nevertheless, I’m working with the waste and environmental teams and asking them in turn to work with the landowner to both clear and prevent further incidents.

"There seems to have been an uptick of fly-tipping lately, I’m seeing reports from across Sixfields, not just here.

"I cannot stress enough the need for residents to report any fly-tipping they witness on the council’s web site."

Another resident explained how they would solve the problem.

They said: "Engagement and cooperation would be the best way forward.

"How long do we wait for cooperation from the council/land owner to sort this issue out? As it's just getting worse.

"Even though it's private land, surely the council can see it's a fly-tipping issue in that area and just say, 'okay, we need to collect this stuff regularly while we discuss with the private land owner how to move forward'.

"It's not the council's land but it's not the land owners rubbish either, so why can't the council just say it will collect it, as it's just at a stalemate [at the moment].

"It's now not just an eyesore, it's an environmental issue as well."

West Northamptonshire Council has been contacted for comment.