Residents will be offered advice about reducing the impact flooding can have.

A number of free community events will be held across Northamptonshire to help residents learn about flood resilience.

The unitary authorities - North Northamptonshire Council and West Northamptonshire Council - have joined forces with the Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder Project to host the community days.

The event roadshows are designed to help those households and businesses located in areas that have previously seen flooding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents will receive expert advice on board a special ‘floodmobile’ vehicle.

Councillor Graham Lawman, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: “I would firstly like to commend the community response to the flooding that has occurred in recent years across the region.

“Our communities pulled together to support those who were affected.

“Our series of Property Flood Resilience Days is an opportunity to come and talk to our experts and learn what we can do as individuals to make our properties more flood prepared.

“The events are free and I would urge local residents to please come and join us.”

Renowned flood resilience expert and representative for Ox-Cam PFR Pathfinder Project, Mary Dhonau OBE, will be on hand to talk to visitors and offer advice at the events.

Ms Dhonau added: “I’ve been flooded on many occasions and it’s an appalling experience.

“For people living across Northamptonshire, the Flood Resilience Day events are an opportunity to learn more about the steps that can be taken to help reduce the impact flooding can have.

“Many of us invest in smoke alarms or security locks to protect against fires or thefts, however for those living at risk of flooding, water is the most indiscriminate ‘burglar’ there is.

“The Property Flood Resilience Days and our Floodmobile is therefore an opportunity to see these first-hand, talk to experts and receive information on just what can be done.”

The events will be held at The Overstone Arms, Stringer's Hill, Pytchley, on August 18 from 10am until 4pm and Delapre Community Rooms, Far Cotton, on August 19 from 10am until 4pm.

Each event is free to attend and no appointments are needed.