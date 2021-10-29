Climate action group to host Northamptonshire’s ‘first ever’ ‘Climate Café’ next weekend

A Northamptonshire climate action group is set to host what is believed to be the county’s 'first ever' ‘Climate Café’ next weekend.

Climate Action – West Northamptonshire (CA-WN) is a group working to make ‘positive, climate-orientated’ changes in communities across the west of the county.

To help implement these changes, the group will host a ‘Climate Café’ where anyone is welcome to attend and talk about any climate-related anxieties they have.

This is a first for the group, but organisers hope to make the event a regular one held at different venues across the area.

Jane Wood, chair of CA-WN, said: “There have been other Climate Cafés in the UK but as far as I am aware this is the first one in Northamptonshire.

“This is intended to be the first in a series in different venues across West Northamptonshire.

“It is known that so-called ‘eco-anxiety’ is increasing, especially amongst younger people, in the UK.

“In truth anxiety could be seen as a reasonable response to the climate crisis and the threat it poses to humanity.

“Climate Cafés provide a safe space to talk about concerns, thoughts or questions related to climate change.

“There is no agenda – CA-WN won’t be asking people to join our group, or to commit to taking any action at all.

“Equally we can’t promise to have all the answers – climate change is complicated! But it can be helpful just to have the opportunity to share worries about climate and the environment, and to know that other people feel the same.

“And of course there will be tea and cake.”

CA-WN will hold the ‘Climate Café’ in Towcester at the Chantry House in Watling Street on Saturday, November 6 between 10am and midday.

Full event details can be found on Eventbrite, though it is not necessary to register. The café will be completely free and is open to absolutely anyone.