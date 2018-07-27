Enormous encampment of travellers with horses, quadbikes and over 30 vehicles arrives in Northampton neighbourhood

Travellers have parked over 30 caravans, trailers and cars in a Northampton neighbourhood.

The huge group has pitched up on Far Cotton rec ground after arriving at around 3am this morning (July 27).

Over 30 vehicles have been spotted on the Far Cotton rec ground.

A quad bike driven by two children close to a nearby playground has been reported and three horses are also on the field, along with chained up dogs along the perimeter.

One resident wrote to the Chronicle: "Dog walkers and others using the facilities are reluctant to go near the area. They have many dogs chained up that become very vocal.

"I saw several piles of human excrement along the fences, including by the bowling ground."

This is the sixth - and is by far the largest - encampment of travellers reported by this newspaper since Friday last week (July 20).

Five bollards installed by the borough council to keep out unauthorised vehicles have also been pulled up on along the rec ground.

Northamptonshire County Travellers Unit has been contacted for a comment.