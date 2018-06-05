Enjoy a magical evening in support of Earls Barton skate park project

Magician Sean Heydon will be performing stage illusions and close-up table tricks at an evening of entertainment to raise money for the Earls Barton Skate Park project.

The event takes place this Thursday (June 7) from 8.30pm at Earls Barton Silver Band Club.

Sean combines his unique brand of comedy with his dextrous demonstrations of magic. He has appeared on television with Paul O’Grady and on Soccer AM.

Tickets for the event are £10 for adults and £5 for children. They can be bought from the Silver Band Club, Jeyes of Earls Barton, and on 07864 831683.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1192515670880164.

Money raised on the night is for the ongoing scheme to raise money for the Earls Barton Skate Park project.