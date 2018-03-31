Enjoy a Disney classic at this year's Cinema Under The Stars in Northamptonshire Park

A Northamptonshire park will be transformed into a cinema under the stars this May to raise money for homelessness.

The outdoor cinema will be returning to Brixworth Country Park this summer with a screening of Pixar's Toy Story in aid of the Northampton Hope Centre.

Families and friends can enjoy the Disney Classic as part of evening with popcorn, pizza and a travelling tea room with milkshakes and hot drinks.

There will also be bouncy castles, face painting and sumo suits, along with raffles and a silent auction with a grand prize of a family holiday to Cape Verde.

The evening starts at 6.30pm on May 12 (Saturday) with the film starting at 8.45pm.

Tickets are priced at £12.95 per adult, £6.50 for children and free for under 3's. A £35.00 family ticket is also available.

This year's cinema has been organised by final year University of Northampton students Laura, Lauren, Marie and Atlanta.

All proceeds will go to the Northampton Hope Centre in aid of homelessness in the town.

Tickets are available at the Cinema Under the Stars web page.

For more information, email cinema_thestars18@hotmail.com or ring 07972855290.