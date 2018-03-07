Empty shoe store is new home for Northampton town centre furniture shop

A Northampton town centre furniture shop is moving into a long-empty shoe store in St James Retail Park.

The Old Mill Interiors is vacating its home in Bridge Street and moving to the empty Brantano store off St James Mill Road.

Renovation work has begun at the former shoe store, which closed last year after the chain went into administration.

The Old Mill has been contacted for information about when the renovated store will open.

It comes after St James Retail Park's Toys'R'Us store announced it would be closing down later this year with an "everything must go" sale.