Empty dessert palour on Northampton's Drapery could become cocktail bar... or sandwich shop... or takeaway...

Developers could be invited to turn an empty dessert parlour in Northampton town centre into practically anything they like.

The former Cookies and Cream unit in the Drapery has had a chequered history of short-term businesses moving in and leaving again in recent years.

But planning permission has been submitted to 'free up' the vacant shop in a bid to attract developers and create a new business on the site.

The 'flexible' application would allow a new occupier to open up any range of business they like - from a cocktail bar, to a cafe, to a sandwich shop to a takeaway.

The application, which was put to the borough council this week, reads: "...the intended occupier would have the flexibility to operate one of many alternative and attractive business operations.

"This could be a small independent restaurant, or a modest deli style café serving hot and cold sandwiches and salads. There could be a shop floor fridge where customers can select from a wide range of pre-prepared salads and sandwiches.

"There would be an indoor seating area where customers are able to enjoy their food on site with views looking out into the conservation area/All Saints Church."

The 114 square-metre shop, which in the past has used its basement as additional seating, has reportedly experienced break-ins and anti-social activities in recent months.

The plans read: "The property is not realising its full value both in commercial and planning terms given its advantageous town centre and conservation area location.

The proposed flexible [will increase] the likelihood for more permanent and long term commercial activity."