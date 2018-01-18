Emporium near Sywell closed due to storm damage

A popular attraction has had to close due to damage caused by last night’s stormy weather.

Beckworth Emporium has apologised for any inconvenience today’s (Thursday) closure may cause for customers.

A message on the website says: “We are closed today due to storm damage overnight.

“We hope to be back to normal as soon as possible and will post updates here.

“Sincere apologies to all customers for any inconvenience caused.”

Customers are advised to keep checking the Beckworth Emporium website to find out when it is re-opening.