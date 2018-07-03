Emergency services including the air ambulance and rescue boats called to incident in Northampton

All emergency services were called to reports of someone in the River Nene this morning (Tuesday).

Police, ambulances, the air ambulance, off-road fire trucks and rescue boats are all on the scene around the St James Mill Road area of town.

The air ambulance landing at the scene

Emergency services, including the air ambulance which landed nearby and specialist divers, all attended following reports that someone was in the River Nene, near Millbrook Close.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed the incident was first reported at 8.50am.

The person, believed to be a man, has been taken to Northampton General Hospital.

A fire truck spotted on route to the incident

