Emergency services attend Northampton's National Lift Tower following unknown incident

Four fire engines and an ambulance have gathered around the base of Northampton's National Lift Tower.

Emergency services are currently at the base of the tower along Tower Square and Park Corner.

At least four fire engines and an ambulance have been spotted.

People living nearby have reported that a person has fallen from inside the tower, although this has not been confirmed by the emergency services.

An air ambulance has landed at the Beacon Bingo in St James nearby, but it is not known if the two incidents are related.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for a comment.