Emergency services attend large lorry fire on busy main road in Northampton

A lorry has gone up in flames on a busy route in Northampton this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a large blaze in a refrigerated lorry on Mereway westbound, close to the roundabout near Tesco, just before midday today (Wednesday).

Emergency services are dealing with lorry fire in Northampton.

Motorists are being advised that delays are possible and to avoid the area.

Northants Police are assisting with traffic control, though the flames have now been put out.

Eyewitnesses said the lorry has been destroyed by fire.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said no casualties were pulled from the blaze.

Police have closed the road at the scene of the fire

Two fire crews, one from Mereway, one from the Mounts, are still at the scene carrying out checks on the vehicle.