Fire breaks out at Northants tip as council closes gates to visitors and fire crews rush to the scene

Published 16th Apr 2025, 13:08 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 13:21 BST
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) are currently on the scene of a fire at the Ecton Lane Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC).
A waste recycling centre is currently closed following a fire at the Northamptonshire site.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) are currently on the scene of a fire at the Ecton Lane Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC).

Crews have advised nearby residents affected by smoke to keep doors and windows closed.

A statement from West Northants Council (WNC) at 12.20pm today (Wednesday) said: Residents are advised that Ecton Lane Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) is currently closed due to a small container fire.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and will provide an update on when the site will reopen as soon as possible.”

