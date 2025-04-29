Dramatic video and pictures show van engulfed in flames in Northampton as firefighters tackle blaze

The incident happened in Farmhill Road, Southfields on Monday (April 28) at around 7.30pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene, including firefighters to tackle the blaze and police officers to manage traffic. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) spokeswoman said: “NFRS was called at 7.30pm yesterday (April 28) to reports of a vehicle on fire on Farmhill Road in Northampton.

“Crews arrived at the scene to a van completely on fire.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose-reel jet to extinguish the fire and dampen down any remaining hotspots.

“NFRS left the scene with the police and returned to their station shortly after 8.30pm.”

The spokeswoman added that the fire was believed to have started accidentally.

Below are photos from the incident, taken by Matthew Fishlock.

1 . Van fire in Northampton Photo: Matthew Fishlock Photo Sales

2 . Van fire in Northampton Photo: Matthew Fishlock Photo Sales

3 . Van fire in Northampton Photo: Matthew Fishlock Photo Sales