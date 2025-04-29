Dramatic video and pictures show van engulfed in flames in Northampton as firefighters tackle blaze

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 29th Apr 2025, 10:26 BST
Dramatic footage and pictures show a van fire in Northampton, which saw the vehicle engulfed in flames.

The incident happened in Farmhill Road, Southfields on Monday (April 28) at around 7.30pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene, including firefighters to tackle the blaze and police officers to manage traffic. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) spokeswoman said: “NFRS was called at 7.30pm yesterday (April 28) to reports of a vehicle on fire on Farmhill Road in Northampton.

“Crews arrived at the scene to a van completely on fire.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose-reel jet to extinguish the fire and dampen down any remaining hotspots.

“NFRS left the scene with the police and returned to their station shortly after 8.30pm.”

The spokeswoman added that the fire was believed to have started accidentally.

Below are photos from the incident, taken by Matthew Fishlock.

Firefighters were called to Farmhill Road at around 7.30pm on April 28 to a van fully engulfed in flames. The fire is believed to have started accidentally.

1. Van fire in Northampton

Firefighters were called to Farmhill Road at around 7.30pm on April 28 to a van fully engulfed in flames. The fire is believed to have started accidentally. Photo: Matthew Fishlock

2. Van fire in Northampton

3. Van fire in Northampton

4. Van fire in Northampton

Related topics:NorthamptonEmergency servicesNorthamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service
