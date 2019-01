An early morning break-in at a Northampton home resulted in electronic items being stolen.

On Wednesday, January 9, between 2am and 2.30am, unknown burglar/s gained entry into the house in Draycott Close, near Billing Road East, through a window.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.