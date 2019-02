Burglars stole an electric bike after entering a Corby house.

The incident took place in Waverley Avenue between 8pm on Friday, February 1 and 4am the following morning.

A police spokesman said offenders entered the property and stole a black Zipper Z2 electric bike with a black and white bag attached, an iPhone and a bottle of whisky.

Anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.