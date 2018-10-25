Election set to be held in Northampton ward after councillor's resignation

An election is set to take place after the resignation of a borough councillor in Northampton.

Councillor Vicky Culbard has decided to step down from her position as a Labour ward councillor for Delapre and Briar Hill on Northampton Borough Council.

Labour’s leader at The Guildhall, Councillor Danielle Stone, confirmed that the decision was due to ill health, and said: “She has been absolutely wonderful and she will be a real loss. We are really sorry that she will be unable to continue.”

Councillor Culbard was a regular attendee at full council meetings, attending seven out of eight full council meetings in the calendar year until August, before sending her apologies for the last two months.

One of her more recent campaigns was a successful motion calling for local plans to implement a policy that there will be no new fast food outlets opened that fall within a 400-metre radius of schools.

Councillor Stone added: “Vicky used to be a deputy head teacher, and she was very passionate about children and their wellbeing.”

The Delapre and Briar Hill ward has three councillors representing it, with Julie Davenport (Independent) and Graham Walker (Conservative) soon to be joined by a new councillor.

Nominations for candidates close at 4pm on Friday November 2, and if more than one nomination is received then an election will take place on Thursday, November 29.