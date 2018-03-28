Elderly woman’s bank card stolen in Rothwell distraction burglary

A woman in her 80s had her bank card stolen by two people who asked for help to find the nearest hospital.

The victim had been followed around the Tesco Express store in Rothwell before returning home to Well Lane in the town between 1.45pm and 2.30pm on Monday (March 26).

Just before she went inside, she was approached by the female suspect who said she was pregnant and needed assistance, asking for details of the nearest hospital.

She was given the details, but then asked the victim if she could write it down inside.

At this point the man entered carrying a map.

The suspects then managed to steal her bank card while covering the victim’s bag with a map.

They later tried to use it in Northampton and Desborough.

The man was described as white, aged about 40, 5ft 10in with a fat build.

He had black messy hair with a beard and moustache and he was wearing horn-rimmed glasses.

He was wearing a blue suit jacket, a blue checked shirt, baggy jeans and black shoes.

The female suspect had an olive complexion with dark eyes.

She had dark hair and was 5ft 8in and slightly overweight.

She was wearing black ankle boots, ankle length trousers, a white camisole under a white chiffon top and a black jacket with three-quarter length sleeves.

She was carrying a small clutch bag.

Both suspects had European accents.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.