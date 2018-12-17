Elderly woman pushed to the floor in Northampton robbery

An elderly woman was pushed to the ground before her handbag was stolen in a Northampton underpass.

The incident happened on Wednesday, December 12, at about 11.10am, when an elderly woman was walking through the underpass at the bottom of Rickyard Road and was approached by a man.

He pushed her to the ground and stole her maroon handbag, which was later found discarded nearby.

The offender is described as a white man, aged between 30 and 40, with stubble and wearing a black woolly hat, black jacket and dark trousers.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.