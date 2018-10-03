Elderly woman ‘lucky to be alive’ after Rushden hit-and-run

Officers are urging the driver of a dark coloured vehicle that collided with an elderly pedestrian in High Street South, Rushden, to come forward.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the hit-and-run which took place at about 3.20pm on Thursday, September 20.

The vehicle was in collision with an elderly female pedestrian before leaving the scene in the direction of High Street.

The victim, who is in her late 80s and from Rushden, sustained numerous injuries including a broken pelvis, broken wrist and a bleed on the brain.

A member of her family contacted the Northants Telegraph to urge anyone with information about the hit-and-run to come forward.

They said: “She’s likely to be in hospital for months.

“She’s lucky to be alive.”

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The woman was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries and remains in a stable condition.

“Officers are urging the driver of the car to come forward and make contact.”

Anyone who witnessed the hit-and-run or has any information is asked to contact the serious collision investigation unit at Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.