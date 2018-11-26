Eighty-seven-year-old veteran's scooter pushed over in Northampton

The mobility scooter after it was pushed over in Robert Street, the Mounts
Police are seeking information about three people who pushed over a parked mobility scooter in Northampton.

The vehicle was parked - complete with rain cover - outside its owners' house in Robert Street, The Mounts at about 4am on Friday.

Three young men pushed over the scooter and then ran off.

A spokesman for the Northampton Neighbourhood Team said the victim was an 87-year-old army veteran, who served his country for 23 years.

Anyone with any information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.