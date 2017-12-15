REVEALED: The Northamptonshire primary schools which fail to meet government standards

These are the Northamptonshire primary schools which fail to meet national targets for pupil progress.

Pupils' development by the age of 11 is measured by the Department for Education, who found 511 schools in England which had fewer than 65 per cent of children reaching the minimum expected standards in core subjects including reading, writing and maths.

In Northamptonshire these were:

Newbottle and Charlton Church of England Primary School, Banbury,

Northamptonshire

Southfield Primary School, Brackley, Northamptonshire

Exeter - A Learning Community Academy, Corby, Northamptonshire

Woodford Halse Church of England Primary Academy, Daventry,

Northamptonshire

Rushton Primary School, Kettering, Northamptonshire

St Edward's Catholic Primary School, Kettering, Northamptonshire

Lings Primary School, Northampton, Northamptonshire

Alfred Street Junior School, Rushden, Rushden, Northamptonshire

Pattishall Church of England Primary School, Towcester, Northamptonshire

Bozeat Community Primary School, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

Warwick Academy, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire