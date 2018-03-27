Pupils at Northampton school raise £700 and record 10,868 bounces in charity fundraising event

Students from Northampton’s Eastfield Academy recorded a massive 10,868 bounces as part of a sponsored bounce event.

Eastfield’s parent group, the Friends of Eastfield Academy, hosted a non-uniform Easter event all day on Friday (March 23). Throughout the morning children took part in an Easter egg hunt before completing a sponsored ‘bounce-a-thon’ - on a bouncy castle - during the afternoon. Every pupil at the St Alban’s Close site in Eastfields had just one minute on the bouncy castle to jump as many times as possible and volunteers from the parent-teacher association group were on hand to count every single bounce. In groups, pupils took it in turns to do as many bounces as they could during the set time frame, with all proceeds donated to the David Ross Education Trust’s Inspiration Fund, which aims to enhance the trust’s enrichment programme by opening up new opportunities for their 34 academies. The academy also saw an appearance from the Easter Bunny, who ran an Easter Egg hunt in the morning and joined in with the fun and games in the afternoon.