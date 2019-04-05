Nominate your ‘school superstar’ in the 11th Northamptonshire Education Awards

The hunt is on to find the county’s school superstars!

We are looking to honour talented teachers and perfect pupils in our annual Northamptonshire Education Awards.

Among the supporters already on board are title sponsors Veolia and category sponsors Kip McGrath Education Centres, Rock Up, The Qube and The Staffroom.

Visit the nomination page here

Launched today by the Northampton Chronicle & Echo, the Northants Telegraph and the Daventry Express, the awards are the original and the best.

Back by popular demand for the 11th time they are open to every primary, secondary, nursery and special school in the county.

But be quick as the closing date for entries is May 24.

There is a wide variety of categories that recognise the dedication and commitment of pupils, teaching staff and education supporters.

Winners will be crowned at a gala event at the stunning Deco Theatre on June 27 in what promises once more to be the highlight of the education calendar.

Editorial director David Summers says: “Our county has some incredibly talented pupils, teachers and education professionals and it is a pleasure to again be recognising their efforts in our highly regarded and long established awards.

“We look forward to sharing that proud moment when the winners are crowned on stage at the Deco in June.”

The benefits of sponsoring an awards category include free tickets to the ceremony, the chance to present your prize on stage, and access to event photography for marketing purposes.

Your company and logo will be mentioned in substantial pre-event publicity across all three titles and their websites.

For details of the full sponsor package please get in touch at linda.pritchard@jpimedia.co.uk

Awards categories

- Primary School Pupil of the Year (sponsor - Kip McGrath)

- Secondary School Pupil of the Year

- Inspirational Teacher Award

- Young Scientist/Engineer Award

- Sports Achievement Award (sponsor - Qube Modular Buildings)

- Creative Arts Award

- Changemaker Award

- School Trips Award

- Health & Wellbeing Award

- Career Aspiration Award

- Unsung Hero Award (sponsor - Veolia UK)

- Primary School of the Year (sponsor - Rock Up climbing centre)

- Secondary School of the Year

