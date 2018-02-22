'Easy fix' to dangerous Northampton junction spotted by resident

A Northampton man says he has spotted a simple change at a busy Northampton junction that could cut near-misses and collisions "by 90 per cent" - and is taking his idea to the county council.

Kingsthorpe Hollow resident Philip Copson says the junction outside The Cock pub, in Harborough Road, is "a real danger" and it is only a matter of time before there is another serious accident there.

By making this single traffic light stay red for "two or three seconds" more, Philip says the junction could be made much safer.

But the retired salesman says he has driven through the area thousands of times and knows how to fix it.

However, Northamptonshire County Council has stated they would be "very reluctant" to follow up with the plan.

Philip, 60, from nearby Clarence Avenue, said: "It is a real danger. Not only to car drivers but to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

"It's a simple adjustment. It won't cost millions."

It comes after an 11-year-old girl lost her left leg on the junction in a serious collision 2016 while riding pillion on a motorbike.

Philip says he has watched as "scores" of cars an hour run the yellow and red lights heading south from Harborough Road.

But traffic released by the green light from Mill Lane, alongside The Cock, will not spot the "amber gamblers" in the box until it is too late.

Philip said: "A very easy improvement involving a few minutes on a laptop and no expenditure at all would be to make the light on Mill Lane stay red for just two or three seconds longer, to ensure the box is clear.

"I myself have been narrowly missed by a car here that then rammed the car next to me.

"It's such an easy fix."

Philip wrote to the county council to share his idea. But the authority has been cold to his suggestions.

A spokesman said: "The situation described only occurs when vehicles run the red signal - a situation which would not be resolved by an engineering solution.

"We would be very reluctant to increase the inter-green times. Experience has shown that creating a further delay in timings can have a detrimental effect in that it increases ‘red-running’.”