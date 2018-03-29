Easter Monday snow warning for Northamptonshire issued by Met Office

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy snow in Northamptonshire over next week's bank holiday.

An area of snow is likely to move south across many central and northern parts of the UK on April 2 (Easter Monday).

The snow is more likely to affect higher routes with lower levels only affected more locally. In addition, there is a small chance rural communities could be cut off.

Power cuts could occur and mobile phone coverage could be affected.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

There would also be a chance of injury from slips and falls on icy surfaces.