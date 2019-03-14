Eastenders' Danny-Boy Hatchard is onside to play at Northampton charity celeb football match

Eastenders bad man Danny-Boy Hatchard is in Northampton this week ahead of a charity football match at the home of the Cobblers next month.

The actor, who plays Albert Square's Lee Carter, will start on the left wing in the Sellebrity Soccer match at the PTS Academy Stadium on April 28 with a squad of other celebs.

Archie's Fund was set up to help Archie Kambanis, a six-year-old boy from Duston with a rare spinal condition.

He will step onto the pitch with his on-screen dad Danny Dyer, Calum Best, and Love Island's Jack Fowler and Alex Bowen.

The charity game is in aid of Archie's Fund, an organisation set up to help Duston's-own six-year-old Archie Kambanis fight a rare muscle-wasting condition called spinal muscular atrophy type II.

At the PTS stadium today (March 14), Danny-Boy spoke with Archie's mum Kay to learn more about the little boy's condition, who he met last month.

Danny-Boy told the Chronicle and Echo: "I think it's always heartbreaking to see kids like Archie in these situations.

"I've met Archie. he's got a great sense of humour. He makes you want to work a bit harder on the pitch.

"What really matters is we raise as much as possible for Archie."

The upcoming game follows the success of last April's Sellebrity Soccer match at the PTS Academy Stadium, which saw the likes of Alan Carr, Katie Price, Kerry Katona and Shayne Ward help raise funds for Northamptonshire charity Niamh's Next Step.

West Ham fan Danny-Boy has been playing charity games for Sellebrity Soccer for six years and has helped organisers raise more than £1.2million for good causes in that time.

Pupils at Caroline Chisholm, Duston Eldean and Wootton Park primary schools have had the chance to meet Danny-Boy this week to raise awareness for the match.

He said: "I always get a good go at the ball, but I'd say I'm more of a 'hit and hope for the best' type.

"It's the best family day out going in Northampton with something for everyone.

"Every family that comes to a Sellebrity game leaves with a smile on their face."

For more information on the match to to purchase tickets visit the NTFC website.