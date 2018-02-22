East Haddon sailor Imogen named regional youth champion by Royal Yatching Association

Present will meet future when a county 12-year-old National sailing champion and Worlds medallist is presented with an RYA Regional Youth Champion Award.

Northampton Sailing Club’s Imogen Wade, from East Haddon, will receive her award at the RYA Dinghy Show in London from a familiar face - the British Sailing Team’s 49er World champion and 2016 Rio Olympian, Dylan Fletcher, who also grew up sailing with Northampton SC on Pitsford Reservoir.

It has been a remarkable 12 months for Imogen.

Sailing with her father Dave, the pair landed the Mirror National Championships title in Cornwall at the end of July, before then finishing as runners-up at the Mirror World Championships, a week later.

The father-daughter duo also previously won the Nationals in 2015.

Their 2017 Nationals’ success qualified Imogen and Dave for a place in the Endeavour Trophy.

This unique three-day event held on the tidal Thames in Essex sees the National Champions of selected recognised fleets battle it out for the ultimate UK dinghy sailing ‘Champion of Champions’ honour.

Celebrating her 12th birthday during the Endeavour Trophy, Imogen was its youngest competitor as she and Dave finished a commendable 21st overall.

Imogen admits she would love the chance to follow in the footsteps of Olympian Dylan.

She said: “Going to the Olympics is an amazing achievement and something I have dreamed of since I was young.

“I have met Dylan a couple of times and I am looking forward to meeting him again.

“I would like to ask him how his sailing started and in what class.

“It will be an honour to collect this award and I’m really excited.”

Alistair Dickson, RYA Director of Sport Development, added: “We’re delighted to recognise the achievements of these sailors, who have all shown lots of hard work, sacrifice and determination to the sport.

“The awards also emphasise the endless support of our many volunteers, who work so hard at club level to give our sailors the best possible start in sailing.”

Visit www.rya.org.uk/go/youthchampion