Earls Barton pupils gifted hi-tech touchscreen teaching table

Pupils at Earls Barton Primary School are the proud owners of a state-of-the-art teaching tablet courtesy of Securitas providers of protective security services.

The multi-touch Promethean ActivTable will be used by the 470 children at the school.

Mrs Shacklady, Head Teacher at Earls Barton Primary said: “Everyone is very excited by the arrival of the multi-touch table and are queuing up to have a go.

“The table encourages team work and collaboration, as six children can use it at the same time.

Over 230 educational games and activities are installed on the table and will support the school’s teaching curriculum.”