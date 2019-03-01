Earls Barton mum-of-two spared jail for 'using car as a weapon' in Towcester McDonald's drive-thru

A mother who injured a van driver by twice driving into him with her Mercedes at a McDonald's drive-thru in Towcester has avoided jail.

On March 27 last year, 34-year-old Georgina Ayoub, from Earls Barton, reversed into a van shortly after clipping a kerb at the fast-food chain's Brackley Road branch.

Ayoub was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court

The van driver asked McDonald's staff to call the police because he believed Ayoub was drunk and thought she might drive off without leaving her details.

"Your response was to get into your vehicle and drive into him with your vehicle," said Judge Marcus Tregilgas-Davey.

"That impact knocked him to the floor. You then shouted 'move or I will run you over'.

"What you then did was unforgivable. For a second time, you drove through him with your motor vehicle, again causing him to fall to the floor.

"A member of the public was so concerned he ran over to your vehicle and removed the key.

"You had little choice but to remain at the scene.

"You were aggressive, you were rude and it's a matter of sheer good fortune that man didn't receive life-changing injuries."

Mitigating for Ayoub, Alesdair King said his client had two children and was going through a relationship break-up at the time of the incident, which led to her to "use alcohol as a crutch".

"She accepts her behaviour was entirely unacceptable," said Mr King.

"She has shown remorse and wants to pass on her apologies to the victim."

Mr King said Ayoub was now sober and has moved in with her mother, who has helped with childcare.

"You used this car as a weapon twice," said Judge Tregilgas-Davey.

"I thought long and hard about this sentence and I have decided for the sake of your two children to be merciful, but you have come close to prison."

Ayoub was given an eight-month sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 250 hours of community service.

She was disqualified from driving for two years and will pay £500 compensation to her victim.

Judge Tregilgas-Davey added: "You have a certain arrogance. If you are rude to staff during your community service, don't turn up on time or don't do your work properly you will be back in this courtroom."

Ayoub also faced separate charges for failing to provide a blood sample and for failing to surrender.