Delays of up to half-an-hour are being felt on a Northampotn stretch of motorway following an earlier accidemt

Traffic is still slow on the M1 Southbound between junction 15 for Northampton and junction 14 for Milton Keynes after a collision earlier today.

Lane one had to be closed at about 3.40pm while vehicles were recovered, but all lanes have now been reopened.

AA Travel is now reporting delays of between 20 minutes and half-an-hour between the two junctions.