E-fit released of suspect who kissed and hugged woman against her will in Northampton

Police investigating an incident where a man slapped a woman on a private part of her body in Northampton have released an e-fit of the suspect.

The incident of inappropriate sexual touching happened on Claire Street at the junction of Grove Road, in Northampton, at around 10.30am on Tuesday, October 16, Northamptonshire Police today said.

A woman was approached by a man who started to question her about her job, he then asked for for her phone number several times.

The victim stated that she had to get back to work at which point the man hugged her and kissed her against her will.

As she pushed away from him and attempted to walk off, the man slapped her on her bottom.

Officers are seeking to identify the man in the e-fit and anyone who recognises him or has any other information about the incident is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be provided to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111