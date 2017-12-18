E-Fit image released of man wanted in connection with fake police coldcalling fraud in Northampton

A man is wanted in connection with an incident of fraud committed in Northampton.

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident in Churchcroft, Roade.

On November 29, an elderly woman in the area received a call from a person claiming to be a police officer who needed help with an investigation into a bank. The person on the call asked the victim to withdraw money from the bank and then tell them the serial numbers.

The victim was told the cashier was passing counterfeit notes to customers and they would need the withdrawn money as evidence. A courier then attended the woman’s address in Churchcroft, Roade, between 6pm and 7pm and took the money and bank card. The victim later discovered that this was a fraudulent call and that further withdrawals had been made using the card.

The courier was white, about 20, with tanned skin, about 5ft 3in and of toned build. He had short, cropped thick black hair. He was wearing a white shirt with dark coloured tie and dark coloured, smart trousers.

Anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.