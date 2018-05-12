Duston schoolgirl’s crowning glory gets the chop for Little Princess Trust

A Duston schoolgirl has gone to great lengths to raise money for children’s cancer charity, the Little Princess Trust.

Evie Rose Bull, 10, who had been growing her hair, told her mother that she wanted to help children who had lost their hair after medical treatments.

Mum, Denise, said: “Evie came to me and said ‘I’m growing my hair to have it cut off to give to the Little Princess hair charity for children with cancer’.

“She wanted to try to raise money too as it costs a lot of money to make the wigs and set a target of £700.”

Kayleigh Weston from Duston hairdressers, Vokes, chopped Evie’s hair into a short bob.

The Year 6 student, who is in her last year At Duston Eldean Primary School, has raised over £800 with the Gift Aid donations still to be added.