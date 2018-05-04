Duston Boys’ Brigades’ auction fundraiser for Jamaican school summer project

A signed Lewis Hamilton cap, and a helicopter tour and a signed Manchester United photo are just some of the lots available at a charity auction.

Eleven members of the Duston-based 7th and 11th Northampton Boys’ Brigades are fundraising for their mercy mission to help a Jamaican school.

The group has already received significant support locally and have 35 items for auction for the event on Saturday, May 12 at St Crispin Social Club.

Proceeds from the auction will fund their work with a small school in Ocho Rios to build a playground and provide additional educational materials.

Check out the lots at www.facebook.com/events/208371546423234/