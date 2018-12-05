Drunken fist fight saw schoolteacher dragged to floor by 'yobs' and punched seven times in the face, court hears

A judge has scolded a group of Northampton 'yobs' who punched and kicked a woman on a night out until she was lying unconscious in a town centre street.

The four attackers were told there was 'no excuse' for the drunken fist fight in Abington Street in March last year that saw the victim dragged to the ground, held in place and punched seven times to the face.

It left her unconscious in the street as the group of four strode away - but the entire scuffle was captured on CCTV and they were shortly arrested.

At Northampton Crown Court yesterday (December 5), Recorder Jackson QC, who judged the case, told the four attackers: "Incidents of violence late at night in the town centre when fueled by alcohol are unacceptable.

"People in town should not be disturbed by drunken yobs."

The fight started on a night out as the victim and her friends were celebrating her birthday.

An argument broke out between the group and the four defendants that spilt onto the street. The violence began in Abington Street when Daniel Hawtin, 32, from St James Park Road, threw the first punch at one of the victim's friends and shoved another girl to the floor.

In the resulting fight, Rnay Obeirne, who was 17 at the time, dragged the victim by her hair to the ground before Eden Gilligan, a then-18-year-old from Rydal Mount, joined her in with punches and yanking at her hair.

It was then that Connor Rees, 20, from Yeoman Drive, entered the fray. As the two girls grappled with the woman on the floor, he punched her seven times in the face and kicked her in the side. He was 18 at the time.

The group then strode off and left the victim unconscious in the street. They were arrested shortly afterwards.

In court, the victim - a school teacher - told the judge how the attack left her unable to work for three months and she still suffers from nerve pain to this day.

She said: "What should have been a fun night ended horrifically for me after I was punched and kicked by total strangers. I've never felt pain like it in my life."

Her attackers' defence barristers said the group of four were all 'deeply ashamed' of what they did.

But the judge told them there could be 'no excuse' for the violence.

Hawtin was jailed for 20 months while Rees was handed a 10-month sentence in a young offenders institute.

Gilligan was handed a nine-month prison sentence suspended for two years and Obeirne was given a community order. Both women will carry out 250 hours of unpaid work and will pay £1,500 in compensation to the victim.