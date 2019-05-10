Drone footage captures raging Sywell depot inferno at its height

Extraordinary drone camera footage has been released of the Sywell depot blaze at its height.

More than 70 firefighters tackled the inferno at the Yusen Logistics depot in Sywell Aerodrome over Tuesday and Wednesday.

Drone footage released by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue shows the extent of the blaze at the Sywell white goods factory.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue has now released drone camera footage of the raging fire, which was first reported at about 12.30.

The footage shows flames engulfing almost every part of the 50 square metre depot, which was used to house white goods.

Thick black smoke could be seen, reports suggest, as far as Milton Keynes with chunks of ash scattering a wide area.

The fire service received more than 100 calls about the blaze and remained on scene until midday on Wednesday, when the site was handed back to Sywell Aerodrome.

The investigation into the cause of the blaze is still ongoing.