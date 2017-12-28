Driving Holmes for Christmas: This Morning presenter admits to festive shopping dash...at Northampton service station

One of the nation's favourite morning television presenters has paid thanks to the staff of a Northampton services after admitting he bought a bundle of last-minute Christmas shopping there.

Sky News Sunrise and This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes' even admitted this year's December 23 dash into the Spar at Northampton Services was not the first time he had filled stockings with goods bought near junction 15 of the M1.

Tweeting on Christmas Eve eve, the Belfast-born presenter, 58, wrote: "The Spar at Northampton Services on The M1...helped me out last year and again just now. Cute #Christmas stocking fillers, lovely biscuits and even something for the dog #ChristmasEveEve."

But the social media post sparked some mild ribbing from a handful of Mr Holmes' 979,000 Twitter followers, who thought he had left buying gifts for his wife and This Morning co-presenter Ruth Langsford until the last second.

Among the 37 replies to the post, @Nevtech27 asked: "Isn’t that where you do all your Christmas shopping for @RuthieeL?"

Another follower, @Mugwy2264, said: "You bought Mrs Holmes an instant BBQ again didn't you?"

Mr Holmes thanked the staff at Spa and praised the store's selection of products.

But Mr Holmes, who was on the way to watch his beloved Manchester United take on Leicester City on Saturday night, was quick to fire a retort back.

He wrote: "No - just nice ideas for lots of other people. I think Spar should get credit for such a consistently nice store."