A wallet containing cash, ID and a driving licence was stolen during a burglary at a flat in Brook Street, Northampton.

The offence occurred between 2am and 5.30am this morning (Thursday, July 19).

A white leather handbag with a small pink bear on the zip and keys inside, was taken, along with a black rucksack.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.