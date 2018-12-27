Drivers arrested over Christmas for drink-driving named by Northamptonshire Police

Northamptonshire Police has charged a further six people with drink-driving and another man with failing to provide a specimen as its seasonal operation continues.

The latest batch of motorists were arrested on Sunday, December 23, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The force has pledged to name and shame all those charged with being over the prescribed limit, with warnings of the extra deterrent appearing on electronic roadside signs around the county.

The following drivers were charged on Sunday, December 23:

Stanislaw Calka, 54, of Bath Row, Kettering, was charged with driving while over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. Calka will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 10.

Perry Webster, 24, of Spinney Street, Raunds, was charged with failing to provide a specimen following a collision. Webster will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 10.

The following driver was charged on Monday, December 24:

Stephen Farthing, 51, of Cransley Rise, Kettering, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. Farthing will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 10.

The following drivers were charged on Tuesday, December 25:

Amal Yusuf, 26, of Hengist Road, Eltham, London, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. Yusuf will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on the Thursday, January 10.

Alexei Radu, 29, of Chelveston Road, Corby, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit being stopped by officers. Radu will appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court on Thursday, January 10.

Alexandru Indoitu, 24, of Turners Court, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. Indoitu will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 10.

Vedo Nongmo, 36, of South Holme Court, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. Nongmo will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 10.

To report suspected drink or drug driving in confidence, call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or dial 101. In an emergency, call 999.