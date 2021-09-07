Driver taken to Northampton General Hospital after school coach crashes on country road

A coach driver was taken to hospital in Northampton after a school bus crashed on Monday (September 6).

Police confirmed that all students on board the bus were able to get off safely following the incident at 4.05pm on the A428 turning into East Haddon.

A spokesman said: "All the children were okay and the driver was taken to Northampton General Hospital but it is believed his injuries were not too serious."