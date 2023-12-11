Two people in the coach suffered minor injuries, police said

An Audi driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Kettering which involved a coach.

Emergency services were called to the A43, between junction 8 of the A14 and the Broughton turn, at about 4.30pm on Saturday, December 9.

Northamptonshire Police said that a coach and a silver Audi A3 collided and that two people in the coach ‘sustained minor injuries’.