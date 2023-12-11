Driver seriously injured after A43 crash near Kettering
Two people in the coach suffered minor injuries, police said
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
An Audi driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Kettering which involved a coach.
Emergency services were called to the A43, between junction 8 of the A14 and the Broughton turn, at about 4.30pm on Saturday, December 9.
Northamptonshire Police said that a coach and a silver Audi A3 collided and that two people in the coach ‘sustained minor injuries’.
A spokesman for the force said that the driver of the Audi was taken to hospital with serious injuries although they are not believed to be life-threatening.