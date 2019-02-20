Driver's injuries 'not life-threatening' following A45 crash this morning

The driver of a van that ran into the back of a flatbed lorry on the A45 this morning has been airlifted to hospital.

But Northamptonshire Police have said the man, aged 29, is not is a life-threatening condition.

The news will come as a relief to many who drove past the scene from 6.15am this morning. The van appeared severely damaged by the impact with the lorry. No other injuries have been reported.

The carriageway had been closed near the scene of the collision - between Great Doddigton and Wilby Way - and at Queen Eleanor interchange in Northampton.

It allowed the air ambulance helicopter to land and firefighters to work on the van.

A police spokesman confirmed there had also been a fuel spillage on the carriageway.

The official diversion therefore came into effect, taking drivers onto the A428.

The A45 was officially reopened at about 11.15am.