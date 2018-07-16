Driver ran from crash in Northampton where car was flipped on its roof, say police

A driver who overturned a car on a major Northampton road before running from the scene is wanted by police.

The violet-coloured BMW E46 M3 was flipped onto its roof on Weedon Road near the roundabout next to Sainsbury's in Sixfields at around 5.30pm yesterday (July 15).

However, the BMW's driver reportedly ran from the scene of the crash.

A police helicopter was deployed to find them but they were not found.

An ongoing investigation has been launched to find the driver of the overturned car.

A police spokeswoman said: "We would urge anyone who saw the crash or has any information to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."