Driver punches car window and breaks wing mirror in fit of road rage on A43 near Corby

A driver punched a car window and broke a wing mirror in a fit of road rage while at a set of temporary traffic lights on the A43 near Corby.

At about 6.45pm on Monday, January 7, the man got out of his silver Subaru at the lights near the Weldon roundabout and approached the car behind.

He shouted and threatened the driver and punched a window before grabbing and breaking one of the wing mirrors, causing substantial damage.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.