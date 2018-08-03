Driver of van that hit and killed Northampton pedestrian spared jail

The driver of a white Citroen van that struck and killed a 57-year-old Northampton man has been spared jail.

Derek Messenger, from Louise Road, Northampton, was killed in the collision as he was crossing Towcester Road on February 17 in 2017.

Yesterday (August 3), Jamie Robinson, from Dallington, was sentenced for causing death by dangerous driving but was spared from jail.

The 30-year-old cut in front of a car while driving in a white Citroen van.

But he did not know Mr Messenger was crossing the road as his view of the pedestrian had been blocked by the car.

The court has heard how Robinson was driving between 35 and 40mph when he struck Mr Messenger. The speed limit on Towcester Road near St James Retail Park is 30mph.

Mr Messenger was taken to University Hospital Coventry, but died in the early hours of the next day.

Robinson pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. At Northampton Crown Court yesterday, he was sentenced to a community order of 12 months.

He will also complete 150 hours of unpaid work and has been disqualified from driving for 12 months.

The court heard how Mr Messenger had drunk "two cans of lager" earlier in the day and had a blood alcohol reading of 25mg per 100ml.