Driver hits coach as it pulls out of Northamptonshire car park, police reveal

A driver collided with a coach as it pulled out of a car park in Northamptonshire, police have reported.

A spokesman for police said: "The red Citroen C2 hit the coach as it left the Dodford Manor car park to join the A45."

Police want to speak to any members of the public who stopped to assist following the collision or talked to the occupant of the Citroen who may have taken a taxi away from the scene.

They are especially keen to talk to the driver of that taxi around the time of the collision, which happened between 12.30am and 12.50am on Sunday, May 20.

Anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111