Driver forced to pay out £555 after dropping cigarette butt from car window in Northampton

A neighbourhood warden fined a driver in Northampton after catching a glimpse of her throwing a cigarette butt out of her window while driving around a roundabout.

The incident, which took place at St Peter’s Way roundabout, was witnessed by a neighbourhood warden who issued a fixed penalty to Ms Susan Jane London.

The penalty was not paid so the offence was progressed to Northampton Magistrates Court.

Ms London failed to attend court on Tuesday, December 12 but the littering conviction proceeded in her absence.

Under section 87 of the Environmental Health Act (1990), Miss London was found guilty of leaving litter and was fined £100 for the offence and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £425 in legal costs.

Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for environment, said: “Littering our town is not okay so this prosecution is a strong reminder to people about the consequences of disposing of litter irresponsibly.

“As part of our focus on environmental enforcement, we aim to tackle this behaviour by educating people about the best ways to dispose of litter so that we can keep our town clean and safe.”