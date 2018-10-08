Driver escapes serious injury after van flips over on Northampton roundabout

A driver has escaped serious injury after their van flipped over on a Northampton roundabout.

Earlier this morning, the van was seen on its side on the A43 towards Towcester, near the junction with the M1.

The driver was checked over by paramedics at the scene though it is not thought any serious injuries were suffered.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "We were called at 7.22am to reports of a van that had flipped onto its side at the roundabout towards Towcester.

"An ambulance was called to check the driver of the van but don’t believe there were any serious injuries.

"The road was cleared at 8.50am."